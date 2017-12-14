× Driver in high-speed street race that killed 16-year-old Ledford High student in Thomasville wanted

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – The driver in a high-speed street race in Thomasville that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old passenger has been charged.

Luis Genaro Reyes Rodriguez, 21, of Thomasville, faces charges of manslaughter, speed competition, careless and reckless operation, speeding, no operator’s license and larceny. Police are looking for Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was driving a 2005 Infiniti G35 that crashed in the 600 block of Randolph Street Sunday morning, according to a Thomasville police press release. The wreck resulted in the death of 16-year-old Marco Antonio Escamilla.

The Infiniti reached speeds of 80 mph in a 35 zone and had been engaged in a “speed competition” with an unknown make and model, white passenger vehicle.

In addition to Escamilla, three other people were inside the Infiniti when it crashed: 21-year-old Luis Genaro Rodriguez, of Thomasville; 17-year-old Orlando Santillan, of Thomasville and 17-year-old Estafany Gabriella Martinez, of Thomasville.

Rodriguez, Santillan and Martinez sustained moderate injuries from the crash and were treated and released from Thomasville Medical Center.

Escamilla sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Escamilla was a student at Ledford High School, according to a news release from the school.