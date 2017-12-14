× Dog believed to have been taken during Winston-Salem home break-in found, returned home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thanks to a FOX8 viewer, the dog believed to have been taken during a home break-in in Winston-Salem Tuesday afternoon has returned home.

At about 2:30 p.m., Donnie Chilton was made aware that his home, which is located on Lullington Drive in the Ardmore area of Winston-Salem, had been broken into. When the family began surveying the home, they realized that various items, including the family dog Daisy, had been taken.

The family canvassed the area around their home but there was no sign of Daisy.

On Wednesday, a viewer noticed that Daisy looked like a dog they saw on Facebook. The viewer called police and on Thursday, Daisy was returned home.

There is no word on any potential charges.