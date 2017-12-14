Accomplished local figure skater in Greensboro FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jessica Tran is the featured skater in the ice skating portion of the FOX8/Old Dominion Holiday Concert at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Tran, who is now a senior in high school, started skating at the age of 4 and is the most accomplished skater from the Summit Figure Skating Club in Greensboro.

Tran almost had to give up skating after he father died, but the club rallied around her to keep her on the ice.

Tran, who would like to be a doctor one day, is hoping for the chance to skate in college, which is pretty rare for someone from the state of North Carolina