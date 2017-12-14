× 2nd suspect arrested in Randolph County homicide

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a November homicide in Randolph County.

Casey McCoy, 19, is behind bars at the Randolph County Jail. He was booked at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 47-year-old Eugene Cleve Staley.

Authorities found Staley dead after responding to a call at a home on Columbia Avenue in Ramseur at about 2:45 a.m. Nov. 20. Police said he had been shot and stabbed.

The call came in from a neighbor who said the victim’s 8-year-old son ran to them for help.

The boy ran to them with no shoes or shirt. He also had a wound to his arm, according to neighbors. Ramseur police say the child had also been assaulted.

Everette Hunter Jr., 23, of Asheboro, was arrested last week and faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with Staley’s death.