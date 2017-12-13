× Water main break closes portion of University Parkway in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A water main break closed the intersection of University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem, according to a press release.

The intersection is expected to be closed for two hours while crews assess the break.

Northbound and southbound traffic is encouraged to use either Reynolda Road or Patterson Avenue instead of University Parkway. Eastbound and Westbound traffic is encouraged to use either 25th Street or Polo Road instead of Coliseum Drive.