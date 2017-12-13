× Teen sentenced to at least 16 years in prison for sex offense against child in Rockingham County

WENTWORTH, N.C. — A teen was sentenced Monday to at least 16 years in prison for a sex offense against a child, according to a news release from Rockingham County District Attorney Thomas Keith.

Edy “Nelson” Sanchez, 19, was sentenced to 192 to 291 months in prison for first-degree sex offense. He will also have to register as a sex offender and be subject to satellite-based monitoring for the rest of his life.

Sanchez sexually assaulted a 5-year-old child, the release said.

Anyone with information on other potential victims is asked to call Detective Jamie Buffkin, with Eden police, at (336) 623-9240.