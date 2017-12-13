× Surgeon admits signing initials on patients’ livers

BIRMINGHAM, England — A British surgeon admitted to burning his initials into the livers of two patients during transplant operations, according to the BBC.

Simon Bramhall, 53, committed the offences at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital in February and August 2013. He was suspended later that year.

Bramhall pleaded guilty to two assault charges and will be sentenced on Jan. 12, 2018.

Bramhall used an argon beam, which seals bleeding blood vessels with an electric beam, to mark his initials on the organs.

It is not believed to have been harmful to the organs.

The prosecutor said Bramhall’s actions were carried out “with a disregard for the feelings of unconscious patients.”

Bramhall told the BBC after his suspension from the hospital that he made “a mistake.”