South Carolina waitress, single mother receives $500 tip just in time for Christmas

GREER, S.C. — A South Carolina waitress and single mother was given a $500 tip just in time for the holidays, WNHS reports.

Bailey Miller is a bartender and server at Generations Bistro and Bar in Greer. While working her shift, she struck up a conversation with a customer.

“I had told her that I had gotten into a little bit of trouble last year and I was just trying to get myself back together,” Miller said.

When she looked away, the woman, who was also a single mother, left the restaurant.

That’s when Bailey looked down and saw the money.

“I came out to Bailey crying and in tears and she said ‘Just go watch the bar’,” said Becky Nobark, co-owner of the restaurant. “She just started crying even more and handed me the clipboard that we use for our checks, and I looked down and saw a note from a lady, and then I see that there’s a $500 tip.”

Miller was eventually able to get ahold of the woman, who said she felt giving the tip was the simply the right thing to do.

