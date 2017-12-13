× Several school systems delayed, closed on Wednesday

Several school districts are delayed or closed on Wednesday including Wilkes County, Patrick County, Stokes County, and Mount Airy City Schools.

Stokes and Wilkes County Schools, as well as Mount Airy City Schools will be operating on a two-hour delay while Patrick County Schools will be closed.

The delays come after severe weather conditions in the area over the weekend and cold temperatures Wednesday morning.

Highs on Wednesday will be the chilliest of the week and near 40 degrees, but wind chills will make it feel like the upper-20’s to mid-30’s through the afternoon. We’ll start with clear skies, then gain a few clouds later today. Skies clear out tonight with lows in the upper-20’s.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Ashe and Alleghany Counties until 9 a.m.