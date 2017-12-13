Closings and delays

Republicans in House and Senate strike a deal on tax bill

Posted 12:20 pm, December 13, 2017

WASHINGTON — House and Senate Republicans have struck a tentative deal on a tax bill Wednesday, a major step in ensuring the GOP majority is on its way to deliver an overhaul of the US tax system by the holidays.

According to two GOP aides, Republicans struck a deal in principle that will meld together the House and Senate tax deals and put the parties on a path to vote as soon as next week. Aides say there are still smaller issues to work out, but Senate Republicans will discuss remaining issues at their conference-wide lunch Wednesday and see how their rank-and-file members react.

House Republicans also have a conference meeting scheduled Wednesday afternoon to discuss year-end spending and are likely to discuss taxes as well.

The deal comes after members have been working for more than a week to find a way to combine two very different tax bills.