Program helps Piedmont students become community interpreters

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Piedmont students are studying to become community interpreters.

Jessica Salazar is the instructor for the course offered through Translation and Interpretation Enterprise or "Tie." It's a 40-hour course broken into five days.

Participants are already fluent in a second language.

Thanks in part to support from the Winston-Salem Foundation, they learn the ins-and-outs of the industry -- focusing on core values like impartiality, confidentiality, and accuracy.

The TIE program started more than a year ago under Catholic Charities and has already trained around 70 participants.

It aims to bridge the gap between service providers and people who don't speak English by offering trained, qualified, professional translators and interpreters across a diversity of languages, cultures, and areas of expertise.