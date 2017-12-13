× North Carolina man arrested with 67 jars of marijuana, 22 quarts of moonshine

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies found a trifecta of trouble while investigating a complaint of illegal trapping at a North Carolina home in early December, WLOS reports.

On Dec. 1, Yancey County Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the North Carolina Wildlife Commission discovered 67 quarts, and pint jars of marijuana, 22 quarts of moonshine, a moonshine still and 9 firearms at a home in Micaville.

Gary Allan Hoover, 56, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintain a dwelling for controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession and sale of non-taxed alcoholic beverage, manufacturing liquor with no permit and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was placed in the Yancey County jail under a $45,000 bond.