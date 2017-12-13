× Man who shot, killed neighbors in Winston-Salem sentenced to at least 25 years in prison

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A judge sentenced a Winston-Salem man Wednesday to a lengthy prison term after the man pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Zachary Wilson Hobbs, 33, was accused of fatally shooting Steven Richard Salsman, 37, and his girlfriend, Meghann Rae Stubbs, 33, at Hobbs’ home at 2427 Stockton St. on June 17, 2016.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Hobbs to serve between 25 years and 31 years in prison and gave him credit for spending nearly 18 months in jail as he awaited his court hearing. Hobbs will be eligible for parole after he serves the minimum sentence of 25 years in prison, Hall said.

Hall described the incident as tragic and senseless, and said the victims’ families will especially mourn their loved ones during this holiday season.

