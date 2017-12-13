× Man charged in Winston-Salem ATM robbery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a woman at an ATM in Winston-Salem in mid-November, according to a press release.

On Nov. 11, officers went to 1209 Silas Creek Pkwy in reference to an armed robbery. Arriving officers met a woman who said she was at the drive-thru ATM when she was approached by a man who pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

He took an undisclosed amount of money and left the area on foot.

On Dec. 11, Ernest Lee Shermer, of Jonesville, was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center on a $75,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.