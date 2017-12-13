Local rescue helps with tethering enforcement in Randolph County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Happy Hills Animal Foundation in Randolph County has been a supporter of anti-tethering law long before commissioners approved the ordinance.

Director Lisa Sparks explained their fencing program has helped about 20 families who may not have supplies or means to safely shelter their dogs.

"Dogs are not something to keep out in your yard, they are members of your family," Sparks said. "We do get some referrals from the Randolph County Animal Control. The officers will go out and if they see a problem and they really feel like the people just need some help they give them our number."

The fences are built with the help of owners, volunteers and are solely possible by donations and sponsorship.

Sparks said the more the community chips in, the more families they can assist.

Randolph County Animal Control Manager Wesley Vann said so far this year the county has issued 192 citations; most of them for vaccinations and five for tethering. Tethering can result in a $50 fine.

"If that fine is not paid and the animal is not taken off the tether then we can go to the magistrate and take out criminal charges," Vann said. "We've had a couple that just refuse to take their animal off the chains and we're following along with our process as far as trying to get that resolved.