Judge sentences Panthers fan who sucker-punched another fan at game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers’ fan who was captured on cellphone video sucker-punching another fan in the stands during the Philadelphia Eagles game in October will have to spend a few weekends behind bars, WSOC reports.

Kyle Maraghy pleaded guilty Tuesday to the assault after video of the attack went viral.

The cell phone video, which was posted on Instagram, showed Maraghy repeatedly punching a 62-year-old man sitting behind him, eventually drawing blood.

Warning: Video contains blood and violence

A friend of the victim told WSOC that they repeatedly asked Maraghy and a woman he was with to sit down during the game.

Maraghy agreed to spend five weekends in jail, will have take anger management classes, obtain a substance abuse assessment and comply with treatment. He will also be on probation for 18 months.