Delicious home cooked recipes to warm you up
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Baby, it’s cold outside. With temperatures dropping into the teens, you need something to warm you up.
On this Recipe Wednesday, the chef at The Katharine in Winston-Salem showed us a few dishes that will surely warm you up from the inside out.
Spaetzle: Adapted for home
- 2 each whole eggs
- 1 ¼ cup whole milk
- 2 ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 oz. whole grain mustard
- 1 ½ teaspoon minced chives
- 1 ½ teaspoon minced parsley
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- ½ tablespoon fresh milled black pepper
Directions:
- Mix eggs, milk, mustard, and herbs together in a large mixing bowl. Sift together the flour, salt, and pepper.
- Mix the dry ingredients into the wet roughly one third at a time.
- Mix this until you achieve a thick, yet somewhat runny batter. For a reference, it should be a little thicker than a pancake batter.
- Place a pot of water on the stove and season the water with salt. Have a pan of ice water with a colander set in it to catch the cooked spaetzle.
- Once the water on the stove is at a boil place a perforated pan, or colander over the water and pass ¼ of the batter through.
- Cook the spaetzle until it floats.
- Skim the spaetzle from the water and plunge into the ice water bath. Repeat until the spaetzle is cooked.
- Remove each batch of spaetzle from the ice water within a few minutes and place on a tray. I generally will coat them with a thin film of oil to prevent them from sticking.
To serve: use a nonstick pan with a touch of oil and saute until the spaetzle just begins to brown. Finish with a small touch of butter.
Chicken Stock: Adapted for home
- 1 chicken carcass, plus the wings
- 2 cans of canned chicken broth
- 2 quarts water
- 1 large carrot, peeled and rough chopped
- 1 small onion, peeled and rough chopped
- 3 stalks celery, rough chopped
- 10 cloves of garlic
- 5 sprigs of thyme
- 4 bay leafs
Directions:
- Roast the chicken carcass in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
- Place a medium-sized sauce pot on the stove.
- Add a thin film of canola oil and heat.
- Saute the wings, with the vegetables.
- Cook for 5 minutes.
- Add the carcass to the pot and cover with the canned broth and water.
- Add the herbs.
- Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for 2 hours. Strain.
- Discard the solids.
Chicken Soup: Adapted for home
- 2 each chicken leg quarters
- 2 quarts chicken stock
- 1 carrot, peeled, rough chopped
- 1 small onion, peeled, rough chopped
- 3 ribs celery, rough chopped
- 10 cloves garlic
- 5 sprigs thyme
- 4 bay leafs
- 1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns
Garnish
- 1 carrot, peeled, small diced
- 2 ribs celery, small diced
- 1 cups frozen peas
- 1 cup cooked pearl couscous (optional)
Directions:
- In a large pot, sear the leg quarters in a thin film of canola oil.
- Turn occasionally — the goal is to get a nice deep golden brown color.
- Add the roughly chopped vegetables and cook for about 5 minutes to sweat the vegetables nicely.
- Add the chicken stock, bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer.
- Add the herbs and pepper.
- Cook at a medium simmer for about 30 minutes.
- Remove the chicken legs and allow to cool slightly.
- Strain the remaining solids out and discard (keeping the broth).
- Pick the meat from the legs and add to the broth.
- Return to the heat and add the garnish.
- Cook 10 minutes at medium heat.
- Adjust seasoning with salt.
Caramelized Onion Gravy: Adapted for home
- 5 each large yellow onions, peeled and sliced
- 2 tablespoons canola oil.
- 2 tablespoon butter.
- 1-pint chicken stock
Directions:
- In a medium saute pan, heat the oil until is near the smoke point. Add the onions and stir.
- Cook over high heat for about 3 minutes stirring frequently.
- Reduce heat to medium. Stir occasionally.
- The onions will begin to release water.
- As the water evaporates the onions will begin to brown.
- Once they reach a nice deep caramel color (roughly 30 minutes) add 1 tablespoon of butter and stir.
- Warm the chicken stock.
- Transfer the onions to the blender and add a splash of chicken stock. Puree.
- Add the chicken stock in parts, finish with the remaining tablespoon of butter.
- Adjust your seasoning with salt.
