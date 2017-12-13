× Delicious home cooked recipes to warm you up

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Baby, it’s cold outside. With temperatures dropping into the teens, you need something to warm you up.

On this Recipe Wednesday, the chef at The Katharine in Winston-Salem showed us a few dishes that will surely warm you up from the inside out.

Spaetzle: Adapted for home

2 each whole eggs

1 ¼ cup whole milk

2 ¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 oz. whole grain mustard

1 ½ teaspoon minced chives

1 ½ teaspoon minced parsley

1 tablespoon kosher salt

½ tablespoon fresh milled black pepper

Directions:

Mix eggs, milk, mustard, and herbs together in a large mixing bowl. Sift together the flour, salt, and pepper. Mix the dry ingredients into the wet roughly one third at a time. Mix this until you achieve a thick, yet somewhat runny batter. For a reference, it should be a little thicker than a pancake batter. Place a pot of water on the stove and season the water with salt. Have a pan of ice water with a colander set in it to catch the cooked spaetzle. Once the water on the stove is at a boil place a perforated pan, or colander over the water and pass ¼ of the batter through. Cook the spaetzle until it floats. Skim the spaetzle from the water and plunge into the ice water bath. Repeat until the spaetzle is cooked. Remove each batch of spaetzle from the ice water within a few minutes and place on a tray. I generally will coat them with a thin film of oil to prevent them from sticking.

To serve: use a nonstick pan with a touch of oil and saute until the spaetzle just begins to brown. Finish with a small touch of butter.

Chicken Stock: Adapted for home

1 chicken carcass, plus the wings

2 cans of canned chicken broth

2 quarts water

1 large carrot, peeled and rough chopped

1 small onion, peeled and rough chopped

3 stalks celery, rough chopped

10 cloves of garlic

5 sprigs of thyme

4 bay leafs

Directions:

Roast the chicken carcass in the oven at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Place a medium-sized sauce pot on the stove. Add a thin film of canola oil and heat. Saute the wings, with the vegetables. Cook for 5 minutes. Add the carcass to the pot and cover with the canned broth and water. Add the herbs. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for 2 hours. Strain. Discard the solids.

Chicken Soup: Adapted for home

2 each chicken leg quarters

2 quarts chicken stock

1 carrot, peeled, rough chopped

1 small onion, peeled, rough chopped

3 ribs celery, rough chopped

10 cloves garlic

5 sprigs thyme

4 bay leafs

1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns

Garnish

1 carrot, peeled, small diced

2 ribs celery, small diced

1 cups frozen peas

1 cup cooked pearl couscous (optional)

Directions:

In a large pot, sear the leg quarters in a thin film of canola oil. Turn occasionally — the goal is to get a nice deep golden brown color. Add the roughly chopped vegetables and cook for about 5 minutes to sweat the vegetables nicely. Add the chicken stock, bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Add the herbs and pepper. Cook at a medium simmer for about 30 minutes. Remove the chicken legs and allow to cool slightly. Strain the remaining solids out and discard (keeping the broth). Pick the meat from the legs and add to the broth. Return to the heat and add the garnish. Cook 10 minutes at medium heat. Adjust seasoning with salt.

Caramelized Onion Gravy: Adapted for home

5 each large yellow onions, peeled and sliced

2 tablespoons canola oil.

2 tablespoon butter.

1-pint chicken stock

Directions:

In a medium saute pan, heat the oil until is near the smoke point. Add the onions and stir. Cook over high heat for about 3 minutes stirring frequently. Reduce heat to medium. Stir occasionally. The onions will begin to release water. As the water evaporates the onions will begin to brown. Once they reach a nice deep caramel color (roughly 30 minutes) add 1 tablespoon of butter and stir. Warm the chicken stock. Transfer the onions to the blender and add a splash of chicken stock. Puree. Add the chicken stock in parts, finish with the remaining tablespoon of butter. Adjust your seasoning with salt.