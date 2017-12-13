× Dejuan Yourse found guilty of assault on pizza clerk

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dejuan Yourse was found guilty of assaulting a pizza clerk Wednesday, according to the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office.

Guilford County Chief Assistant District Attorney Howard Neumann told jurors that Yourse, 38, went to Fox Pizza & Subs on March 4, 2016, to complain about a delivery and allegedly became violent toward a 17-year-old employee, Savannah Skeems, who tried to stop Yourse from yelling at her father and going into the restaurant’s kitchen, the Greensboro News & Record

Yourse is well-known in Greensboro for being punched and thrown to the ground by Greensboro Police Officer Travis Cole during a robbery investigation on June 17, 2016.

Yourse was found guilty of habitual assault Wednesday and pleaded guilty to being a habitual felon, the DA’s office said. He was sentenced to 103 to 136 months.