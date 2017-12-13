Celebration of life for Guilford County crash victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Nearly 60 people died in traffic accidents in Guilford County last year.

On Wednesday, family, friends and law enforcement remembered their lives during a Celebration of Life at the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

A Christmas tree with 59 lights was featured during the event.

Each light representing one of the 59 victims who died in car crashes in 2016.

One of those lights shines brightly for Stephanie Byrd's mother, who died in a head-on car crash last December.

Sadly, sheriff's deputies say next year's tree will be even brighter with more deaths this year.

As of Nov. 30, 62 people died in crashes in 2017 in the county.

Alcohol, distracted driving and speeding were some of the top causes, according to deputies.

The tree will stay lit through the end of the year.

Deputies say their goal is to reduce these crashes and have fewer lights on the tree each year.