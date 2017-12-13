× Bon Jovi, Dire Straits to be among 2018 Rock Hall of Fame inductees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2017 has been announced.

This year’s inductees are Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, the Cars and Nina Simone.

Sister Rosetta Tharpe will also be given an Early Influence award.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released their first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

The induction will be held at Cleveland’s Public Hall on April 14th, 2018. An edited version will air later on HBO and there will be a radio broadcast on SiriusXM.