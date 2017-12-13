arcBARKS helps adults with special needs be more productive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Step into the arcBARKS operation on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro and you’ll see a flurry of activity.

But now, several years into the operation making of dog treats, they’re a much different operation.

New machines and, more importantly, new processes help the bakers who are all special needs adults be more productive.

“Over the last two years, we've added a lot of new icons and schedules and other materials really to help organize our day and increase our bakers' independence,” says Don Scales, the arcBARKS business manager. “So, not only do they know what they're going to be doing for the day but they also have instructions on how to do the different activities, here.”

Jessica Camire joined the staff in the summer of 2016 and brought a special perspective, with a special needs brother of her own. That helped her add things like the icons that sit in front of each baker, every day, to help them know their work tasks.

“That helps them to be more independent so that, as a staff, we don't have to be so hands on,” says Jessica.

These changes aren’t simply cosmetic – they’ve had a real impact on the business.

“We want to continue to grow our program and develop it as a model that can be replicated, across the country,” says Don.

See arcBARKS in operation, in this edition of the Buckley Report.