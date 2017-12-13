× 2nd suspect sought in Randolph County homicide

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect is being sought by authorities in connection with a November homicide, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Casey McCoy is wanted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of 47-year-old Eugene Cleve Staley.

Authorities found the victim dead after responding to a call at a home on Columbia Avenue in Ramseur at about 2:45 a.m. Nov. 20. Police said he had been shot and stabbed.

The call came in from a neighbor who said the victim’s 8-year-old son ran to them for help.

The boy ran to them with no shoes or shirt. He also had a wound to his arm, according to neighbors. Ramseur police say the child had also been assaulted.

Everette Hunter Jr., 23, of Asheboro, was arrested last week and faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with Staley’s death.

#Wanted– Casey McCoy is wanted for the 1st degree #Murder of Eugene Staley on 11/20/17. Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 or #Crimestoppers. A $1,000.00 reward is being offered for information leading to the #Capture of McCoy. He is considered armed and #Dangerous. pic.twitter.com/QokDw4sZKx — Randolph Co Sheriff NC (@RandolphSheriff) December 13, 2017