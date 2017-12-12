× Wake Forest treats ‘number of students’ with norovirus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Since November, about 180 students have been treated for norovirus, according to school officials.

“Over the last week, the Student Health Service has treated an increased number of students with symptoms of the norovirus or ‘stomach virus,'” officials said in a release. “Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and in some cases fever and stomach pain. The symptoms associated with this outbreak have been mild and are not life-threatening. Symptoms usually resolve in about 24 hours.”

The university’s health services say most of the students being treated are freshmen living in residence halls.

Crews are cleaning common areas of the dorms to help stop the spread. Professors are also working with students who have had to miss class.

Students are encouraged to wash their hands frequently with soap and warm running water and to stay at home if they are feeling sick.

School officials are not calling it an “outbreak.”