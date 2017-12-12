Surveillance photos released in homicide at Winston-Salem sweepstakes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police on Tuesday released surveillance images of suspects in connection with a homicide at a sweepstakes.

Police say they’ve determined that shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, two suspects armed with handguns entered “The Hook” sweepstakes on Kernersville Road. There, they shot the victims before running away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The employee who was killed has been identified as 53-year-old Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr. Co-workers and friends say Haskins worked as a security guard at the business. Police say he died at the scene.

Police say the second victim is a 28-year-old, but are not releasing his identity for investigative purposes. The 28-year-old was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.