× Student who fired shot at High Point Central faces felony charges, increased police presence at school Tuesday

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A teenager accused of firing a shot on the High Point Central High School campus Monday is facing felony charges, according to High Point police.

Police have not identified the suspect by name, only saying that he is a 15-year-old juvenile. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon on school grounds, and possession of a gun by a minor. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of trespassing.

No injuries were reported.

The accused juvenile had a hearing Tuesday morning and was taken to juvenile detention Monday night.

He is not a student in Guilford County Schools, police said, adding that they do not know if he regularly attends school in another district.

They do not know if the shooting was gang-related but said it was not random. They do not know if the handgun was stolen.

High Point Central High School and Ferndale Middle School were placed lockdown after the shot was fired.

Although police said there is no current threat to students at this time, there is an increased police presence at High Point Central Tuesday.

High Point Police Lt. Curtis Cheeks III said they will be reviewing their security policies with Guilford County Schools.