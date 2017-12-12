Skyscraper climber dies after falling from 62-story building

A 26-year-old Chinese skyscraper climber has died after falling from a 62-story building last month.

According to BBC, Wu Yongning died Nov. 8 while participating in a “rooftopping” challenge worth $15,000. His girlfriend confirmed the daredevil’s death nearly a month later.

Yongning’s step-uncle said he competed in the challenge because he needed the money for a wedding and to take care of his mother.

He planned to propose to his girlfriend (the day after the challenge),” Feng Shengliang told the South China Morning Post. “He needed the money for the wedding and for medical treatment for his ailing mother.”

Yongning had become popular on social media after posting videos showing him on top of buildings.

Rooftopping has become a trend in major cities. Climbers neglect the use of safety equipment, saying it often diminishes the experience.