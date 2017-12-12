× Police searching for man suspected of robbing Graham frozen yogurt shop

GRAHAM, N.C. — Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a frozen yogurt shop in Graham Sunday night, according to a press release.

At about 8:15 p.m., officers went to the Purple Penguin located at 1051 S. Main St. in reference to a robbery. The deputy clerk reported to officers that an armed man entered the business and demanded money.

He left the shop on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Graham Police Department at (336) 570-6711 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.