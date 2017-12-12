× Police searching for 2 suspected in Winston-Salem armed robbery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are searching for two people involved in an armed robbery at a Winston-Salem business in early November, according to a press release.

At about 10:55 p.m. on Nov. 7, police went to Coliseum Bingo and Games located at 2804 University Parkway in reference to an armed robbery. Following an investigation, officers learned that two suspects entered the business with handguns and demanded money from employees and customers.

They left the area with an unknown amount of money. No one was injured during the robbery.

On Tuesday, police released two surveillance photos of a suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.