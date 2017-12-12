Peacemakers group plans rally in response to shot fired at High Point Central

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Pastor Brad Lilley wasn't there, but he wants to do what he can to prevent situations like the one Monday when a shot was fired on High Point Central High School’s campus.

“I actually felt the fear of it. What's going to happen? What's going on,” he said.

For years, Lilley has worked in the High Point community on many issues, but recently, those issues have been centered around stopping the violence.

It is why this summer he helped start the High Point Peacemakers.

“We are mothers and we are fathers and we're business people. We're young and we're old,” he said.

The group is not made up with any high-profile names or city or state leaders. It’s just people in the community who care enough to protect our youth and try to put an end to the violence.

Lilley says it starts in our schools. The Peacemakers will hold a Stand Against Violence rally Wednesday morning at High Point Central in response to Monday’s incident.

“We want to encourage those students and to ensure them that we are concerned about their safety and we are going to do what we can to help ensure that they are safe in those schools,” he said. “The school system needs to take a look at what protocols they have. They may have everything in place and this is just something that happened. The police department needs to take a look at the protocols they have.”

The rally will start Wednesday at 8 a.m. on the Chestnut Drive side of the school.