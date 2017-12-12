× Mark Wahlberg’s burger restaurant ‘Wahlburgers’ coming to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wahlburgers, the Boston-based burger restaurant and bar that was originally launched by actor Mark Wahlberg and his brothers Donnie and Paul, has signed a lease for its first location in Charlotte, WSOC reports.

It will open next year in a 5,970-square-foot standalone building. The first Wahlburgers restaurant in South Carolina opened last year in Myrtle Beach.

Wahlburgers’ menu features a variety of fresh burgers, sandwiches, and salads with house-made sauces and dressings. Other signature items include crispy onion rings, tater tots and creamy frappes and floats.

“We’re thrilled about this prime location at The Village at Robinson Farm, and we can’t wait to introduce our fresh-made food to the community,” said owner and franchisee Greg Pranzo.

Originally launched by the Wahlberg brothers outside Boston, Wahlburgers has since expanded across the country and inspired a reality TV series on A&E.