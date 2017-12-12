Hanes Mall employee says she was mugged while walking to car after work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A woman attacked while walking to her car Saturday night is warning other women not to walk and shop alone at night during the holiday season.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, is a Hanes Mall employee. She said the incident happened Saturday night around 10:45 following her shift.

"They got about $120 off of me and that was about it, cigarettes and a lighter, and asked me where my car was and I refused to give the information so they kicked me until somebody kind of yelled across the parking lot and they saw lights and then took off," the woman explained. "I ended up with some bruised ribs and bruised sternum, broken teeth, broken molars and that’s about all other then scratches and bruises."

She notified mall security and has since changed her work hours for the day shift.

Lt. Caldwell, with Winston-Salem police, advised anyone to call police and file a police report so investigators can find the attackers.

The last purse snatching incident at Hanes Mall was on Nov. 25.