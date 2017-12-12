Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk among NFL Network analysts suspended over sexual misconduct allegations

Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk and two other NFL Network analysts have been suspended after a former employee accused them of sexual misconduct in a lawsuit, ESPN reports.

Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans were identified by former NFL Network employee Jami Cantor in the documents. She worked at NFL Network from 2006 until October 2016.

Cantor said that she received explicit texts from Evans, McNabb, Taylor and Weinberger. She said Faulk groped her and asked “deeply personal and invasive questions” about her sex life.

Former NFL Network executive Eric Weinberger and former NFL Network analyst Donovan McNabb are among those named in the suit. McNabb now works for ESPN.

“We are investigating and McNabb and Davis will not appear on our networks as that investigation proceeds,” an ESPN spokesperson said.

She originally filed a wrongful termination case in October and filed a more detailed complaint on Monday.