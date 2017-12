Update: Power has been restored to the affected areas.

Prior story

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 1,400 Duke Energy customers are without power in Greensboro Tuesday evening.

The areas affected include Friendly Center and part of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro campus.

The outage was reported at 5:02 p.m. and Duke Energy said it was caused by a vehicle damaging their equipment.

Duke Energy estimates power will be restored by 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.