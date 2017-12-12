× Former Gardner-Webb soccer player shot in head in Las Vegas massacre walks out of hospital

CROFTON, Md. — Tina Frost, the former Gardner-Webb soccer player who was shot in the head during the Las Vegas massacre, has officially walked out of the hospital.

“She walked out of the inpatient rehabilitation hospital two days ago, got into Austin’s car and will have several days off from all of the doctors, nurses, therapists, dieticians (sic), technicians and everyone else who knocks on her door ‘every five minutes,'” Pam Clark wrote on Tina’s GoFundMe page.

Frost attended the country music festival in Las Vegas and was one of some 500 people injured after a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

She was in a coma for days at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas and her recovery has made numerous headlines. The GoFundMe page, which had an original goal of $50,000, has raised more than $607,000 for her medical expenses.

Frost will “continue therapies on an outpatient basis.” She played soccer at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs and graduated in 2010.