Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and girlfriend are having a girl

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s life is about to get a lot more pink.

The action star and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, are expecting a second daughter.

The couple revealed the baby news via Instagram, with a photo of their daughter, Jasmine Lia, who turns 2 this month.

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL!,” the caption read.

The actor added he and Hashian “are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis.”

Johnson is also the father of a 16-year-old daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, with ex-wife Dany Garcia. (The couple divorced in 2008)

Garcia Johnson will be the 75th annual Golden Globe ambassador (formerly known as Miss Golden Globe) at the awards ceremony in January, where she will assist in handing out the statues.

Her father doesn’t appear too upset about being outnumbered in the family.

“And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana,” the Instagram caption said. “All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”