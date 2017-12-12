× Dejuan Yourse arrested for failure to appear as he arrives late for trial

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dejuan Yourse walked into the Guilford County Courthouse on Monday morning to begin a trial on allegations that he beat his girlfriend but found himself in handcuffs even before a jury was seated.

Yourse, 38, of 2 Mistywood Court in Greensboro was expected to stand trial, starting at 10 a.m., on a variety of assault-related charges, but when Yourse didn’t show up for Monday’s calendar call, Superior Court Judge Stuart Albright issued an order for his arrest for failure to appear.

Albright acknowledged that the calendar call began early and sent courthouse security to check bathrooms, courtrooms, hallways and security lines to make sure Yourse wasn’t stuck somewhere in the building.

At 10:48 a.m. Albright concluded that everyone had waited long enough and issued the arrest order.

