Crash shuts down westbound I-74 in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 74 were shut down in High Point Tuesday night because of a crash.

According to High Point police, the crash was reported at 8:17 p.m. near the North Main Street exit.

The car apparently rolled over and ended up heavily damaged in the median, police said.

There is no word on the cause of the crash or the person or persons in the car.