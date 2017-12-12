Couple loses 400 pounds in inspirational weight-loss journey

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An Indiana couple is sharing their incredible weight-loss story.
Danny and Lexi Reed have lost around 400 pounds together collectively in just under two years, according to ABC News.
The weight-loss journey started as a New Year’s resolution in 2016.
On Jan. 1, 2016, Danny weighed 280 pounds and Lexi weighed 485 pounds.
Lexi told ABC they “were fed up with the life [they] were living” so they made some changes, hitting the gym, eating healthy and documenting it all on her Instagram account.
Danny now weighs 191 pounds, according to ABC’s article published Friday. Lexi is down to 179 pounds as of an update on her Instagram Saturday.
“There are no words to explain the feeling of saving your own life,” Lexi said.
#motivationmonday -394lbs 👇 combined since we set a New Years Resolution 1/1/2016. We were fedup with spending or nights sitting on the couch binge watching Netflix and mindlessly eating. Our bestfriend challenged us to the first 30 days of no eating out, no cheat meals, no alcohol or soda, and working out for 30 minutes five times a week. We took the challenge, completed it 100%, and that first month of our journey our lives changed. We realized it wasn't a diet, but a lifestyle change. We focused on small changes and they added up to big results. We focused on each day instead of how far we had to go. Instead of eating out like we did daily we meal prepped, learned daily about nutrition labels/cooking, ans we also took the foods we loved and made healthy versions. This helped us not feel deprived and control temptations. We also fell in love with taking care of ourselves and our new life together. This journey helped bring us closer together and stronger than ever. Dont wait for the New Year to change like we did – start today! #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fit #fitfam #fitness #dietbet #fattofit #gym #obesetobeast #fattofit #swolemate #couplegoals #relationshipgoals #fitnessmotivation #fitlove #fitcouple #plussize #effyourbeautystandards #health #diet #losingweight #extremeweightloss #transformation #weightlosstransformation #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #goals #motivation