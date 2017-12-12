Couple loses 400 pounds in inspirational weight-loss journey

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An Indiana couple is sharing their incredible weight-loss story.

Danny and Lexi Reed have lost around 400 pounds together collectively in just under two years, according to ABC News.

The weight-loss journey started as a New Year’s resolution in 2016.

On Jan. 1, 2016, Danny weighed 280 pounds and Lexi weighed 485 pounds.

Lexi told ABC they “were fed up with the life [they] were living” so they made some changes, hitting the gym, eating healthy and documenting it all on her Instagram account.

Danny now weighs 191 pounds, according to ABC’s article published Friday. Lexi is down to 179 pounds as of an update on her Instagram Saturday.

“There are no words to explain the feeling of saving your own life,” Lexi said.