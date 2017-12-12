2nd juvenile arrested after shot fired on High Point Central High campus; incident was gang-related

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A second juvenile has been arrested in connection with the shot fired on the campus of High Point Central High School Monday, according to High Point police.

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, a 15-year-old High Point Central High student who is currently suspended from school was taken into custody and confined in the Juvenile Detention Center.

High Point police said the juvenile was "a willing participant in the events that led to the shot being fired." The student was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

A 15-year-old was taken into custody Monday after the shot was fired and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon on school grounds, and possession of a gun by a minor. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of trespassing.

He is not a student in Guilford County Schools, police said, adding that they do not know if he regularly attends school in another district.

High Point police also said Tuesday that the incident was gang-related.

No injuries were reported.

