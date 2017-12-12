11-year-old held at gunpoint, handcuffed by police after stepping out of house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Michigan police are investigating after an 11-year-old Michigan girl was held at gunpoint, put in handcuffs and thrown in the back of a police car, WOOD-TV reports.

Honestie Hodges was leaving her Grand Rapids home last week to go to the store when the incident happened.

“When my mom was walking past, I was putting my hands through the little bars, banging on the windows, screaming, ‘Please don’t let them take me,'” Honestie said.

Honestie, along with two women who left the home with her, were arrested as police were looking for the girl's aunt, Carrie Manning, who was suspected of stabbing her little sister at a nearby home. The family is upset because Manning is a 40-year-old white woman and Honestie is an 11-year-old black girl.

Manning was later found and arrested, and the day after the incident, Grand Rapids police opened an internal investigation following a complaint from the family.

Honestie said the arrest has now changed her outlook on law enforcement and on her own future.

“I wanted to be a detective or police officer, but now I don’t want anything to do with those kind of things,” Honestie said.