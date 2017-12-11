‘Why do they bully? What’s the point of it?’: Boy breaks down in tears after being bullied

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Heartbreaking video shows a Tennessee middle school student getting emotional while speaking about being bullied.

On Friday, Kimberly Jones posted a video of her son, Keaton, on Facebook.

This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.pic.twitter.com/coyQxFp33V — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) December 9, 2017

In the video, Kimberly asks her son what the bullies did to him.

"They make fun of my nose, they call me ugly, they say I have no friends... They put ham down my clothes, threw bread at me," he said.

He continued, "Just out of curiosity, why do they bully? What’s the point of it? Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them?”

The video, which quickly went viral, is no longer public but hasn't gone unnoticed.

Many celebrities have expressed their support on social media. Chris Evans, known for playing Captain America, offered to bring Keaton to the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" next year.

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also chimed in, saying he wants Keaton to “add me to your long list of friends."

This is heartbreaking. But the response of support for him is a beautiful thing. Add me to your long list of friends Keaton. https://t.co/NKasvdo00u — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 10, 2017

Keaton, will you’ve my guest at the Premiere of #InfinityWar too? I think you are about one of the coolest kids I have ever seen! Can’t wait to meet you in person, pal. Forget those ignorant kids. One day, very soon, they are going to feel pretty stupid for this. https://t.co/BqJLxu25GN — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 11, 2017

We going to the middle school next Tuesday show young Man some love we will also TWITTER LIVE some of it so everyone can show there love and support #vols #StopBullying @cboystunna3 @BroadwayJay2 @JKShuttlesworth @smithtrey98 — Tyler Byrd (@D1fuzzymuffin17) December 9, 2017

@DonteStallworth @Lakyn_Jones hopefully my video and the tweets that Keaton have been getting brings awareness to bullying and how serious it is in our school system pic.twitter.com/1Dujv3RxA5 — Delanie walker (@delaniewalker82) December 9, 2017

Say lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate 👊🏾☝🏾 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:50am PST

Keaton's sister said in a tweet on Sunday that her brother is "doing good and loving the awareness" surrounding the video.

The Support is overwhelmingly! He is doing good and loving the awareness his video! #StandWithKeaton — Lakyn 🎄 (@Lakyn_Jones) December 10, 2017