‘Why do they bully? What’s the point of it?’: Boy breaks down in tears after being bullied

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Heartbreaking video shows a Tennessee middle school student getting emotional while speaking about being bullied.
On Friday, Kimberly Jones posted a video of her son, Keaton, on Facebook.
In the video, Kimberly asks her son what the bullies did to him.
"They make fun of my nose, they call me ugly, they say I have no friends... They put ham down my clothes, threw bread at me," he said.
He continued, "Just out of curiosity, why do they bully? What’s the point of it? Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them?”
The video, which quickly went viral, is no longer public but hasn't gone unnoticed.
Many celebrities have expressed their support on social media. Chris Evans, known for playing Captain America, offered to bring Keaton to the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" next year.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. also chimed in, saying he wants Keaton to “add me to your long list of friends."
Keaton's sister said in a tweet on Sunday that her brother is "doing good and loving the awareness" surrounding the video.