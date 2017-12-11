Waze ranks Greensboro best city in the country to drive in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- "You can really move around Greensboro efficiently and safely," Greensboro Transportation Director Adam Fischer said.

That's part of the reason why Greensboro is ranked as the best city in the country to drive around.

The driving app Waze collects data from users and bases yearly rankings on things like traffic, accidents, user satisfaction and convenience.

"We have developed essentially a system that can move people around which we feel will be good for business in Greensboro," Fischer said.

But that system didn't pop up overnight. Fischer, who has been transportation director for 30 years, says planning takes decades for transformative projects like the Greensboro Urban Loop.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two new parking decks are the next major projects slated in the city, adding roughly 1,900 spaces between them. Greensboro is always planning and working to improve the network.

"We have plans over the next 10 years to install over 100 miles of bike lanes and 50 miles of sidewalks all over town," Fischer said.

Keeping the roads safe for folks walking around town is becoming an important focus for Greensboro police this year. So far, 11 people have died in 2017 due to pedestrian accidents. That's up from 10 last year and six in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Officer Deon Carter and others hit the streets last week to promote pedestrian safety during the Watch For Me NC campaign.

"Just to hear folks thank us, and was even getting hugs from some," Carter said, talking about connecting with people on the street and spreading awareness.