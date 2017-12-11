× Two arrested in string of High Point nail salon robberies

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police arrested two men Sunday night in connection with a string of nail salon robberies in High Point, according to a press release.

At about 10:30 p.m., officers arrested Cameron Nguyen and Phong Nguyen during a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Eastchester Drive.

In each robbery, the front glass of the businesses was broken, and money and nail drills were taken.

The list of businesses includes:

Tan and Nails Salon, 2531 Eastchester Drive

Perfect Nails, 2850 S. Main St.

Miss Nails, 1236 Guilford College Road

Premier Nails, 3700 N. Main St.

Diamond Nails, 2108 N. Centennial St.

Nature Nails, 4701 Piedmont Pkwy.

Fancy Nails, 1677 Westchester Drive

Empire Nails, 1231 Eastchester Drive

My Nails, 3925 Sedgebrook St.

Elite Spa and Nails, 5872 Samet Drive

NC Nail, 1125 Eastchester Drive

Both men are behind bars at the Guilford County Jail. They have a Dec. 12 court date.