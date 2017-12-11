Toddler signals ‘help’ in sign language during photo with Santa

OWING MILLS, Md. — Sitting on Santa’s lap is typically a joyous occasion for children all around the world, but one Maryland toddler very blatantly showed he wasn’t about spending time with The Big Man.

Kerry Spencer took to Twitter on Dec. 5 after her toddler used the sign for “help” in sign language during his photo shoot with Santa.

“We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for “help.” You’re welcome,” Spencer wrote.

Some concerned Twitter users asked if the sign was the right variant. Kerry replied, “In baby sign you go with what they do. We showed him the ASL version and this is what he did.”

There is no word on if the little boy was able to let Santa know what he wanted for Christmas before he was rescued.

