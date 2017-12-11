× Thomasville teen killed in wreck involving alcohol, ‘speed competition’

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A 16-year-old Thomasville teen was killed in a wreck early Sunday morning, according to a press release.

At about 1:15 a.m., Thomasville officers responded to the area of 606 Randolph Street in reference to a reported motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers located a 2005 Infiniti G35 that had crashed and come to a rest in the southbound lane of Randolph Street.

The Infiniti had initially been traveling north on Randolph Street at a high rate of speed and had been engaged in a “speed competition” with an unknown make and model, white passenger vehicle.

After the initial crash, the unknown competition vehicle continued to travel north on Randolph.

Four people were inside the Infiniti when it crashed: 21-year-old Luis Genaro Rodriguez of Thomasville, 17-year-old Orlando Santillan of Thomasville, 17-year-old Estafany Gabriella Martinez of Thomasville, and 16-year-old Marco Antonio Escamilla of Thomasville.

Rodriguez, Santillan, and Martinez sustained moderate injuries from the crash and were treated and released from Thomasville Medical Center.

Escamilla sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigating indicated that speed and alcohol are factors involved with this crash. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts.