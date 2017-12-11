Stranger donates house to firefighter who lost house in fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Christmas came a little early for JJ Lyons and his family.

Last week, Lyons was hunting with family when the firefighter got the call that his house near Turbotville was on fire.

“I left the woods to find these guys already there to console and to help,” said Lyons.

The fire, which started in the basement, caused nearly $400,000 in damage.

The fire left the 10-year veteran of the fire department, his wife Jessica, and his 5-year-old daughter Jillian with few options, especially right before the holidays.

“We had no idea what we were going to do or where we were going to go. We didn't know we would be OK,” said Lyons.

That’s where Joe Miller, a total stranger, comes in. His mother passed away earlier this year, and he looking to sell her 1,500-square-foot house.

Miller decided to give it to the Lyons family until they can get back on their feet.

“I told JJ that we can't bring his house back. We can't bring his dog or his cat back but could help him this way and it means a lot for us to do that,” said Miller.

Along with the house, comes Angel the cat. He had been living in the house and now hopes to bring joy to the new family.

Fellow firefighters from the Williamsport Bureau of Fire came to help clean out the house, telling Newswatch 16 it was nothing to help out a brother.

They spent the day renovating the house, ripping out the carpet, and taking furniture from the house.

“This is a brotherhood. This is what we do. Guy gets down, everyone comes together. It's just an unwritten rule of the fire service,” said Joel Shirn.

JJ Lyons said there are still good people in the world.

“It's extremely awesome. It's definitely a huge blessing that Mr. Miller reached out to us and offered up his mother's house,” Lyons said.

Now the Lyons family will have a new home to celebrate Christmas!