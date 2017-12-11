× Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Despite President Donald Trump’s opposition, transgender people can enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, according to The Hill.

The administration had planned to return to the military’s pre-2016 policy under which no transgender individuals were allowed to serve openly in the armed forces.

Trump announced his plan to ban transgender service members on Twitter in July.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia wrote about the decision on Monday.

“The court will not stay its preliminary injunction pending defendants’ appeal,” he said. “In sum, having carefully considered all of the evidence before it, the court is not persuaded that defendants will be irreparably injured by allowing the accession of transgender individuals into the military beginning on January 1, 2018.”

A district judge in Maryland also issued an injunction last month barring the Pentagon from moving ahead with a ban.