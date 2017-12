Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- One person was killed in a shooting in Winston-Salem early Monday morning, according to Winston-Salem police.

The shooting happened at about 4:06 a.m. at a business on Kernersville Road called The Hook.

Police believe the shooting happened during an armed robbery. It is unknown if the victim is the alleged robber or the person being robbed.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

Winston Salem PD confirm one person is dead after what appears to be an armed robbery at a business called "The Hook" on Kernersville Road. pic.twitter.com/PmxxbqjmyM — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) December 11, 2017