North Carolina woman pleads guilty in 3-year-old son’s freezing death

MORGANTON, N.C. — A North Carolina woman whose 3-year-old son froze to death earlier this year pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in court Monday, WSOC reports.

Jamie Basinger, 24, faces one count each of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse.

On March 15, Basinger’s son, Landyn, was found frozen to death on the front porch of his home in Morganton. Temperatures that morning were in the 20s with a wind chill.

A warrant says Basinger told Burke County sheriff’s deputies that she last saw her son at 10:30 p.m. March 14 when she put him to bed. It also says Basinger tested positive for several illegal substances.

Landyn celebrated his third birthday the day before he was found dead.