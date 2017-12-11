× Man accused of robbing Burlington home with 6 people inside

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police arrested a man Sunday night in connection with a burglary in Burlington, according to a press release.

At about 7:35 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 700 block of Lee Drive. Arriving officers were informed by a neighbor that the house was being robbed by a man with a gun.

While Burlington officers were surrounding the residence, the suspect, identified as Brendan Jamal Holt, exited the front door and ran from police. Officers chased Holt from Lee Drive and Short Street to the intersection of Short Street and Meridian Street, where he was caught.

There were six people inside the home at the time of the robbery. No injuries were reported.

Holt is charged with attempted armed robbery, first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon, resist, delay and obstruct an officer and two counts of second-degree kidnapping. He was also served with four outstanding probation violations.

He is behind bars on a $250,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.